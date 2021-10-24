Scorpios, Pisces and Virgos: P.E.I. man maps zodiac signs of Island MLAs

Ever wonder whether your MLA is an Aquarius, a Gemini or a Libra? If you live on P.E.I., there's now a map to help you find out.

Island software developer Michael Easter created the map in response to a query he came across online.

"I saw a tweet by a young woman who I think is a student at Holland College in journalism, and she just said it would be nice if we categorized the P.E.I. MLAs by zodiac sign."

And so, he did.

It took Easter about 20 hours to make the map.

"It was very fun. The time just flew by and in my view, it's almost this art piece that's very maybe provocative, but also just absurd. I have a long history of celebrating the absurd."

The colours in the circles represent each party member. Red is for Liberal, blue for Progressive Conservative and green for the Greens. (Screenshot: Prince Edward Island MLAs, grouped by zodiac sign)

Easter, a Scorpio, doesn't follow astrology closely, but he does follow politics. He thinks that his MLA zodiac map could be one way to bring people of different political views together.

"We're in an era of contentious divisions and it's funny that if I were to volunteer my sign and we have the same sign that even though it's trite, somehow we're on the same team and we have something in common."

For those wondering, it turns out the P.E.I. legislature is dominated by Scorpios. The only sign not represented is the Taurus — the sign of the bull.

Easter doesn't doesn't follow astrology closely, but knows many do. (Tony Davis/CBC News)

Superstitions and politics

Some might equate astrology with superstition, but Don Desserud, a UPEI political science professor, said the same can be said for politics.

"I think politics and superstition have gone hand in hand since the beginning of politics. A lot of politicians are quite superstitious in the same way that athletes are," he said.

"Politics is a collection of an incredible number of random events of things that happen. Some good, some bad, some scary, some not, but you try to make sense of them."

Desserud doesn't think zodiac signs will play a role in electing politicians. He said, however, there's nothing wrong with bringing a little light-hearted star-power to politics.

"PEI MLAs, grouped by Zodiac sign"<br>An interactive <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/peipoli?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#peipoli</a> visualization.<br>Link: <a href="https://t.co/zlwv4ZYtji">https://t.co/zlwv4ZYtji</a> —@peipoli_zodiac

"Sometimes we take our politics too seriously," he said. "That personalizes the process and that is healthy for the whole system."

As for Easter, he's expanding his astrological knowledge by mapping the zodiac signs of all past P.E.I. politicians, as well as all federal MPs.

"Of course, that's a more daunting challenge. As you know, there's 338, but there's a page in the works for that as well," he said.