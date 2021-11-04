Man charged with murder in the Yukon was originally from P.E.I.

A man charged with two counts of first-degree murder after an Oct. 26 shooting in Faro, Yukon, was originally from western Prince Edward Island, CBC News has confirmed.

Ralph Shaw, 61, is also charged with two counts of attempted murder and two counts of aggravated assault.

The people killed in the attack were Saengduean Honchaiyaphum, 42, and Patrick McCracken, 73.

Honchaiyaphum was married to Shaw for two decades but they had separated in August.

Court documents related to a 1991 Vehicles Act Violation showed Shaw had a P.E.I. driver's licence with his address listed as O'Leary.