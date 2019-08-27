COVID-19 cuts into Y's Men's food drive tally

The Y's Men's annual food drive has fallen short of its goal after COVID-19 forced a change in how donations were collected.

Instead of going door to door as they have done in the past, this year they had drop-off locations throughout Charlottetown and Cornwall.

It collected about 30 pallets of food, down about 10 pallets from the amount gathered during a normal year.

Mike MacDonald, executive director of the Upper Room Hospitality Ministry, said they are nonetheless pleased with the results.

"There's a lot of unknown, of course," he said. "The food drive has traditionally been door to door and Islanders and people throughout Charlottetown and Cornwall responded greatly for us in the past and we're really hoping people will come and see us this year at our different drop-off locations."

People can still donate at the Upper Room Food Bank.

MacDonald said demand at the food bank is up about nine per cent.

