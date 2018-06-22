Program aims to hook toddlers on running

Children as young as two are invited to join a new running series that begins Friday in Charlottetown.

Dr. Kristy Newson, one of the organizers, said the program is the first of its kind on P.E.I. but there is a similar youth running series in Nova Scotia.

The racing distances will range from half a kilometer for pre-school up to 1.5K for the kids in Grades 4 to 6.

"Overall it will improve their fitness but if we can get kids enjoying running just for the sport of it and for the comraderie of the races I think that would be a great goal," said Newson.

"Like any sport if you start them early they may get the love for and continue running throughout their life."

The race is on at 6 p.m. Friday on the Confederation Trail behind The Mount.

This is a kickoff race and the hope is to have a full series of 10 races starting in the fall.

