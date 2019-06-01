Youth leader from Lennox Island First Nation to speak to Senate in Ottawa

An Indigenous leader from Lennox Island First Nation is heading to Ottawa to speak to the Senate next week.

Richard Pellissier-Lush, 30, is one of eight Indigenous leaders from across the country selected to make a presentation. He was chosen to speak based upon his years of community work in sports and theatre on the Island.

The aim will be for the chosen leaders to offer insight into a new study being conducted on the relationship between Canada and First Nations.

The youth leaders will also get a chance to take a peek behind the scenes and observe the inner workings of Parliament.

'A platform'

"I'm given a platform and I'm so proud to have that platform and I'm going to make sure they hear me loud and clear when I'm there," Pellissier-Lush said.

Pellissier-Lush is hoping to address the need to encourage positive role models for youth in Indigenous communities across Canada. He said without these role models, youth are more likely to make decisions that negatively impact them and their communities.

Every one of these issues is so important and has so much weight because it's the youth coming to them with it. - Richard Pellissier-Lush

"We need to instill more role models into the communities. Those role models are so important not only for youth but elders and other adults across each community," Pellissier-Lush said.

'Important issues'

Pellissier-Lush's big hope for the presentation is that the members of the Senate will be open to "hearing what our thoughts are, hearing what are visions are and hear what we would love to see for the future."

"Every one of these issues is so important and has so much weight because it's the youth coming to them with it," he said.

Pellissier-Lush said he is excited to meet the other youth leaders who have been selected to present and make connections with them. "I'm sure they have very similar issues that I have," he said.

The event will take place from June 6-8.

