2 youth charged with 1st-degree murder after human remains found in P.E.I.

Two youth have been charged with first-degree murder after human remains were found in eastern P.E.I.

The two youth were arrested Tuesday and appeared in Charlottetown Provincial Court on Wednesday.

The youth have also been charged with interfering with human remains by hiding human remains, and one is also facing charges for making false statements to police.

The Youth Criminal Justice Act prohibits anyone from publishing the identity of accused people under 18, as well as any victims and witnesses under 18 when a youth is charged with a crime.

Police said human remains were uncovered in Kings County, in eastern Prince Edward Island, after the arrests. The remains have not yet been positively identified, but police are working with the provincial coroner to make that identification.

Both of the youth charged are being held in custody. One is scheduled to appear in provincial court in Charlottetown on Dec. 27, and the other on Jan. 18.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and Kings County residents may continue to see a strong police presence in the area.

RCMP say they aren't looking for any other suspects in the case and no further searches are planned at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call 902-566-7112 or P.E.I. Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.