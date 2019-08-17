Islanders head to Russia for WorldSkills competition

Two Islanders are headed to Kazan, Russia on Sunday to compete at the 45th annual WorldSkills Competition.

The event, which draws about 1,300 youth from around the world, is billed as one of the top competitions for trades and technologies. The event takes place every two years.

Justin Buchanan and Robbie McMahon will represent Canada.

"It's incredible," said McMahon. "I never thought I could get to this point ... ever."

After success in qualifying for the competition, which took place in Halifax, the pair has spent the last several months preparing.

Buchanan will be competing in the event's 3D game art category, while McMahon will be participating in the competition's industrial control category.

"To me, it's really just to show what Canada can offer in terms of specific trades and technology," Buchanan said. "I'll be going, proving that in Canada we have good education for digital game art."

"With enough training and enough practice and people around you to help, it makes it way more fun," said McMahon. "The experience itself is going to be tremendous."

