3rd young driver in 2 days caught speeding excessively on P.E.I.

RCMP say they received video of 17-year-old male driving more than 180 km/h in Vernon River, P.E.I., on Thursday evening.

According to a written release Friday, the incident is the third in a span of two days on P.E.I. involving a driver travelling at twice the speed limit or more.

At 5:17 p.m. on Thursday, the driver — and the car's speedometer — was recorded on camera by a passenger in the vehicle. The teen was attempting to pass multiple cars when he encountered a vehicle about to make a legal right-hand turn into his vehicle's path.

The release said at the last second, the youth braked to avoid a collision, skidding for 130 metres before continuing to drive toward Montage. No one was injured.

Used video to find driver

Police have charged the young driver with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle. Police said this charge is more serious than a speeding ticket and if convicted, the driver could receive a one-year driving ban, a criminal record, jail time and a hefty fine.

While the driver couldn't be identified in the video, police say it was shared online and eventually made its way to them, and it led them the level-G2 driver.

RCMP warn that the collision could have ended in a serious collision resulting in severe injuries to the driver as well as others on the road.

Police are reminding people that drivers are expected to abide by road markings and posted speed limits for road safety.

Police are asking anyone present when the incident took place to call Montague RCMP at 902-838-9300.

