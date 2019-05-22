Employment program seeing success, says Charlottetown youth group

A Charlottetown youth group is touting the success of its employment program, funded by the federal government.

The Adventure Group is a long-running youth support group that takes referrals from government and non-profit groups for young adults to participate in life-skills workshops and one-on-one coaching.

Patty Hajdu, Canada's minister of employment, workforce development and labour, and Charlottetown MP Sean Casey spoke Wednesday in Charlottetown about the program — designed to help youth through the Charlottetown-based community organization.

Within the hour after just spending time with the leaders and listening into their stories I knew this is exactly where I needed to be. — Kayla Watson

"One of the best ways our government can support youth is by partnering with organizations like the Adventure Group who will work directly with Islanders to ensure they succeed, which is a positive impact on the individuals, their families, and our Island communities," said Casey, in a news release.

'Exactly where I needed to be'

Participants in the Adventure Group's Employment Management Program gain work experience and paid job placements in industries including retail, food service, tourism, hospitality and aquaculture. They also get first aid training.

Participating in The Adventure Group's 12-week employment program 'was a really pretty amazing experience,' Kayla Watson told a new conference Wednesday. (Tom Steepe/CBC)

"This funding has supported the Adventure Group to provide much-needed programming for high-risk youth, to help them transform their lives and reach their full potential," said Roxanne Carter-Thompson, executive director of the Adventure Group.

Kayla Watson had struggled with addiction and moved to P.E.I., where she knew no one and no connections. She attended the 12-week program and said after working as an assistant manager at an addictions facility, it at first seemed like a step back.

"I remember the first day I can honestly say I was a little discouraged," Watson said.

"I was like, 'Why am I here? What am I doing here? I don't need to be here.' But within the hour after just spending time with the leaders and listening into their stories I knew this is exactly where I needed to be at that point in my life."

'An amazing experience'

Watson said before she participated in the program she had problems trusting people.

"But the minute that I walked through the doors here it was just this magical experience, there was so much love. And you know I wasn't afraid to share, tell people my story — it was a really pretty amazing experience," she said.

Watson said after finishing the program she gave the valedictorian speech for her class and intended to return to work in New Brunswick. That's when she got a call from Carter-Thompson about a job offer from a woman who had heard her speak.

"Something just kept pulling at my heart that I needed to go see this lady and I went there," she said. "And it was just an automatic connection. I have no background, I have no education in this field."

"But she was willing to give me that chance and I've been with her ever since then and it's been amazing experience."

More P.E.I. news