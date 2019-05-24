'There's so much you can do': Sisters organize climate change protest

Two Tyne Valley sisters are hoping to encourage P.E.I.'s new government to take more action on climate change.

Kory and Skye MacLean are organizing a youth climate strike Friday in downtown Charlottetown. They were inspired by other rallies and student walk-outs that started in Sweden and have spread to several other countries.

Kory MacLean said it's important for youth to have a voice in tackling climate change, because their future will depend on it.

"There's so many changes you can make. There's so much you can do. You just have to have the courage to go out there and do it," she said.

"I just want more people to realize, 'Hey, I could be out there, I could be going to these protests.'"

The sisters say they want politicians to feel the same pressure to make change that they are feeling.

The event takes place noon to 2 p.m. on the steps of the legislature.

