A breast cancer diagnosis in her 20s

At just 27 years old, Jenna MacNeill was told she had breast cancer. She had gone in for a routine check-up when her doctor noticed a lump in her right breast. The news came just three months ago.

"I was put off work almost immediately after being diagnosed. That in itself is a very devastating thing for me," she said.

A graduate from Holland College's heritage retrofit carpentry program, MacNeill had been working as a carpenter for almost two years — a field she is passionate about.

"I felt like I was on the right track for bettering myself and starting my career. So to have this, this big news come about when I was … just starting to feel comfortable … it's kind of devastating."

'Talk to your doctors'

MacNeill was hired as a foreman to work on the reconstruction of Province House and now worries she won't be able to find a similar job when her treatment is finished.

"Kind of wondering when this is over, where am I going to be and what am I going to be doing. It's kind of a tough thing to think about," she said.

MacNeill completed the heritage retrofit carpentry program at Holland College. She was featured in a number of their ads promoting the program. (Submitted by Jenna MacNeill)

MacNeill also tested positive for the HER2 gene. Breast cancers with that gene tend to be more aggressive than other types of breast cancer.

Her treatment plan has included a port inserted into her chest for chemotherapy, and once her six treatments are complete, plans for surgery will be discussed.

MacNeill said her tumour has already shrunk, but said this entire experience is something she never thought she'd be dealing with in her 20s.

Don't be scared to talk to your doctors … it could end up saving your life. - Jenna MacNeill

"I find so many people they're like, 'Oh well you're so young and you're not going to have a problem, don't worry, you'll get through this.' But really that's not necessarily the case," she said.

According to Statistics Canada, out of 100 new cases in P.E.I in 2016, none of the women diagnosed with breast cancer were under the age of 40.

MacNeill's advice for young women is to stay on top of their health and speak up when something doesn't feel right.

"I feel that it's extremely important for young women like myself to do routine breast exams, and if you're not comfortable doing it yourself, go to your doctor, because it can come out of nowhere."

"Don't be scared to talk to your doctors … it could end up saving your life," MacNeill said.

'I'm pretty hopeful'

Because she can't work right now, family members and friends have organized a fundraising event on March 8.

"I almost can't even put it into words how blessed I feel and how emotional it makes me to know that I have that many people out there that are wanting to help," she said.

Despite the past few months, MacNeill is still positive about her future.

"My doctors are pretty hopeful that I'll be able to return to my normal life afterwards and live a happy, healthy life. I'm pretty hopeful for that as well," she said.

"Just makes me realize that, anything that comes into my life — if I can get through this, than I can get through anything."

