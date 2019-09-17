How Young Voters of P.E.I. are getting their peers engaged in the federal election

The group Young Voters of P.E.I. is preparing a series of events and initiatives to get more young Islanders engaged in the Oct. 21 federal election.

The focus is on ensuring that young people on P.E.I. have everything they need to fully participate on election day.

Spokesperson Taya Nabuurs said Canadians between the ages of 18 to 38 will have a significant impact on the outcome of the election.

Nabuurs said as part of their efforts, they are launching a pledge campaign — part of which asks young voters to supply their phone numbers and email addresses.

"Through that we're going to be texting them reminders and information on voting day," Nabuurs said. "So we're not just engaging with them on the days leading up to the vote but actually on voting day. We're sending the reminders that they need to actually get out and vote."

The group is hosting an event on Sept. 25 from 7-9 p.m. with a Charlottetown candidate forum at Bar 1911.

Questions will be sourced from young Islanders online before and during the event.

Young Voters of P.E.I. plans to host similar events in the other three federal ridings in the near future.

More P.E.I. news