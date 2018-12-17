30-somethings dominate Tyne Valley council

With the new mayor just having turned 35, and three of five councillors younger than him, a youth movement has taken charge of the council in the western P.E.I. community of Tyne Valley.

One of those councillors is still in his 20s at 29, two others are in their early 30s and none of the six have reached the age of 60.

Jeff Noye may be relatively young but brings an impressive resume to the mayor's office, having been in charge of successful events such as the Tyne Valley Oyster Festival and the Rock the Boat Music Festival.

Noye said the youthful council came out of a casual meeting a few months ago.

"A few of us were just sitting around one day, some younger people in the area, and we thought maybe we should get involved in the community and how it's run," he said.

"A bunch of us decided to put our names forward and here we are."

'People get involved young'

That civic engagement led to a contested elections for mayor and council in Tyne Valley, said Noye, and a voter turnout above 80 per cent.

Noye said the success of young people in the election shouldn't surprise anyone.

We have a lot to offer. - Jeff Noye

"[Tyne Valley has] always been a spot where people get involved young, also a spot where more experienced people allow younger people to take on a responsibility," he said.

"It's a good, young and ambitious council, and we're excited to get going."

The old council had taken good care of the community's finances, said Noye, so there is a good base to build on. The development of sewer lines will continue, and council discussed a new sports field. Noye said council wants to attract young families to the area.

"I want to see us be a destination for tourists. It's a beautiful little village and we have a lot to offer and I'd really like to grow on that that and make this to be one of the must stops along the way on P.E.I.," he said.

More P.E.I. news