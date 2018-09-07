10-year-old Islander uses her own money to buy snacks for schools

There's no end in sight to 10-year-old Isabella Baker's good deeds.

The Charlottetown girl is known for her heart-warming philanthropy, including, in the past, paying for people's hospital parking at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

But this time around, the young West Royalty Elementary School student framed artwork of P.E.I. this summer, sold the pieces and used some of her earnings to buy lunches and snacks for kids who come to school hungry.

Baker spent $100 of her own money to buy snacks for kids at West Royalty and Glen Stewart, saying 'It gives me a good feeling when I help people out.' (Stephanie Kelly/CBC)

"I've seen some kids … that are asking me and other people for snacks because they don't have any food for lunch and stuff," she told CBC News: Island Morning.

"I feel sad because I know that they might not have enough food at their home or not enough money to buy food."

So, Baker took $100 and bought snacks for kids at West Royalty and Glen Stewart Primary school, saying "It gives me a good feeling when I help people out."

When staff at Sobeys in Stratford heard about Baker's efforts, they matched her donation.​

