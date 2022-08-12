School-age entrepreneurs make money and learn skills during peak tourist season on P.E.I.

A group consisting of some of P.E.I.'s most precocious entrepreneurs say they're raking in cash amid a busy tourism season in Cavendish.

Some members of the Young Millionaires Club said they have been making upwards of $7,000 in sales this summer.

The program welcomes youths aged nine to 16 who are interested in entrepreneurship and learning about business. They've been setting up shop at Avonlea Village in Cavendish every Friday in August from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

This year, the young business owners have been selling handmade products ranging from picture frames to jewelry to soap.

"They're very small on size and they're very great on price. I'll show you one right here, a very cute little soap," said Jacob MacDonald, 11, who's running a profitable soap-and-picture-frame racket with younger sibling, Claire.

"The frames they are decking wood, so they're really good quality," said Claire. "Last time I made $100."

Jacob Peters and Kenzie MacMurdo are selling magnets with pictures of Island scenery — a good product for practising their peddling. (CBC/Tony Davis)

A hit with tourists

Jacob Peters and Kenzie MacMurdo are participating in the program for their second year, selling magnets with pictures of Island scenery — a good product for practising their peddling.

"We ask them, 'Have you been to this place yet?' and if they have, we say, 'This would be good for you because you have been here. This is a memory,'" said MacMurdo.

"Last time we came here there's only three people that were from the Island," said Peters.

"We sold to some people in the U.S.A. and that was our only customer [from the] United States."

Evangeline Sawchek and Samuel Peters say some of the cards they have sold have made it as far away as Japan. (Tony Davis/CBC)

Evangeline Sawchek and Samuel Peters, both 11, have also had luck with the international market, selling cards that they said have made it as far away as Japan.

"I thought that was pretty cool to know that our stuff is everywhere — well not everywhere. But lots of places," Sawchek said.

"When you get started you first go to the office before you do anything ... but the rest is fun," Samuel said. "I'm planning on getting a chair and a new laptop [with the money]."

Chloe Schneider has been selling sea glass, and is thrilled by the idea of recognizing her work somewhere else. (Tony Davis/CBC)

Chloe Schneider has been selling sea glass, and is thrilled by the idea of recognizing her work somewhere else.

"I would feel like that's mine, like that's my sea glass I made," she said. "It would be like, 'Wow it's really cool to see that.'"

Organizers said the plan is to continue selling into the winter through Christmas markets and at the Charlottetown Farmers Market.