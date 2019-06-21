Baby eagle rescued from electric transmission tower
'My heart was certainly racing for the first 10 to 20 feet or so going up'
A young eagle was the subject of a dramatic high-rise rescue in Borden-Carleton, P.E.I., earlier this week.
The eaglet was in a nest nearly 25 metres above the ground — atop a Maritime Electric transmission tower.
Officials said the nest was causing power outages in the area and was in danger of itself catching fire, so a Maritime Electric crew, a bucket truck and a veterinarian removed the young eagle Wednesday.
"The Maritime Electric workers were just amazing and were able to get me right up and touching the tower just next to the nest where I was able to take a net, examine net and flop it over top of the eagle," Dr. Dave McRuer with the Atlantic Veterinary College told CBC Maritime Noon host David Pate.
McRuer is also a wildlife health specialist with Parks Canada and went up in the bucket to capture the young bird.
"I was able to safely bring it back across the nest into the bucket and then back down to the ground again. But I have to sa,y the the view from up there was quite amazing."
The rescue efforts were co-ordinated by the province's Fish and Wildlife division.
No stranger to rescuing birds
McRuer is no stranger to dealing with birds, but he said such rescues are usually done in reverse.
"I've done a couple of these rescues before — not usually taking birds down from towers — it's usually actually using bucket trucks to help put birds back into nests."
Power to the tower had to be shut off as McRuer was hoisted up between the wires.
"My heart was certainly racing for the first 10 to 20 feet or so going up," he said.
McRuer said typically eaglets have never seen people, so they are not really afraid of them.
"This eaglet basically sat there, watched me, raised its head and looked around a little bit but didn't make any attempts whatsoever to try to get away."
McRuer said he was able to climb "mostly out of the bucket into the nest" so he could toss the net over the bird and secure it.
Not worried about talons
Though the eagle is small it has very sharp talons, so McRuer wore long leather gloves.
"These young birds don't have a lot of power in their feet, so that wasn't a major concern."
He said he did keep an eye out for adult eagles who might be upset he was removing the nest and eaglet.
"They were in the area flying around and very vocally telling us that they didn't want us to be there," he said.
McRuer said the eaglet was calm and easy to handle. He placed it in a carrier when they got to the ground.
The eaglet was taken to the Atlantic Vet College where an artificial nest had been built for it. It will eventually be relocated to a wildlife centre in Nova Scotia, McRuer said.
"It will be raised until it is an older mature animal and it will be released likely back in the Borden area this fall."
More P.E.I. news
With files from Maritime Noon and Tom Steepe
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.