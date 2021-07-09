Discover Charlottetown to host health and wellness weekend

Discover Charlottetown is collaborating with some of Prince Edward Island's fitness trainers and yoga studios to host a weekend dedicated to health and wellness later this month.

The Island Tides Yoga and Wellness Festival will take place from July 16 to 18 in Charlottetown.

Discover Charlottetown executive director Heidi Zinn said highlighting the health and wellness industry in Charlottetown has been a plan of hers since last year.

"We have so many great yoga studios and so many unique faces that we thought P.E.I. and Charlottetown would be an amazing place for people to come and get away, and just take a weekend and experience all those amazing venues and spaces and teachers."

The festival will feature indoor and outdoor yoga classes, wellness workshops, meditation sessions and a five kilometre run.

It's a great way to welcome tourists as the province gradually reopens, Zinn said.

"We're so excited to kick off this inaugural festival and can't think of a better way to welcome visitors and offer them a chance to kick back here."

Hope for an annual event

Zinn hopes the festival receives a good reception from Prince Edward Islanders and continues annually.

"We want it to be something that locals embrace and we want it to be a tradition that starts with locals loving it," Zinn said.

"Then hopefully, you know, over the next number of years, it will become something that visitors grow to love as well," she said.

Zinn said the festival is open to more than those looking for a health and wellness dedicated weekend. There will be breakfast, drinks and a silent disco.

"It's kind of a mixture of both, right? Like, we didn't make it too serious," she said.

"For instance, you can come over with a group of girlfriends from Halifax to have a mimosa and do yoga on a rooftop, then participate in a rainbow run and then take part in a silent disco where you're starting at Craft Beer Corner, putting on a set of headsets, following a DJ with 49 other people through the streets of Charlottetown and kind of grooving to music."

Registration is required to partake in the Island Tides Yoga and Wellness Festival.

