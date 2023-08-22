'Get in the car': Islander recounts fleeing N.W.T. wildfires with her family

When Susan Fitzky heard the local environment minister say more than 20,000 people had two days to evacuate their homes in Yellowknife, she didn't wait around for further details.

The air was thick with smoke, and wildfires were spreading quickly. Fitzky's car was already packed: She, her partner, their two daughters and their cat and dog were ready to flee on a moment's notice.

"We told the girls what was up and we said, Get your stuffies and get in the car. And we drove out," Fitzky said in an interview with Island Morning host Mitch Cormier.

"We didn't wait until the press conference was over. As soon as I heard 'We're sorry but you have to evacuate now,' I didn't need to hear anything else."

Fitzky is originally from Pleasant Grove, P.E.I., but has lived in the Yellowknife area for 14 years.

She isn't sure when she'll be going back.

Her family is now staying with relatives in Calgary. They're safe and sound, but Fitzky said getting to the city was the "most intense" drive she has ever experienced.

We were just like really focused on staying calm, staying focused and getting out of the territories. — Susan Fitzky

"We were just like really focused on staying calm, staying focused and getting out of the territories," she said.

"For the majority of that trip, we have no access to cell phones, we have no access to radio. So, yeah, it was intense."

25 hour drive

About 30 kilometres out of Yellowknife, they were stuck for three hours in a traffic jam she estimates was about 10-kilometres long.

Gas stations along the route were offering free fuel, but places to stay were scarce as hotels filled up fast.

An aerial view of the wildfire threatening the Yellowknife area from Aug. 17. The intensity of the fire dampened over the weekend thanks to rain, lighter winds and cooler conditions. (N.W.T. Fire)

The family drove for about 25 hours — stopping for a couple hours along the side of the road to sleep in their car — until they got to Grand Prairie, Alta. They stayed there for two nights with a neighbour Fitzky knew from when she lived in P.E.I.

The family spent another night in Edmonton before arriving in Calgary on Sunday.

Now, they're keeping an eye on the news, waiting for word on when they can return to their home — whatever it may look like.

As of Monday, the fires were about 15 kilometres away from Yellowknife's city limits.

"They're not giving any timelines yet and you can appreciate like they're still in survival mode, making sure that the systems are there," Fitzky said.

"They're watering down trees, they're trying to keep the place moist. And so there's not really time to be sending out that communication yet."