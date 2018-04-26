How this P.E.I. cab company is modernizing its service

A cab company on Prince Edward Island has taken some unusual steps to modernize its business.

To order a cab, usually a customer will make a call — they won't know when a cab will arrive nor who the cab driver is. Yellow Cab P.E.I. is now texting customers with that information.

"What happens now is that you call and our system is answered. Then we get the call on our tablet, the person's name, where they need pickup, where they're going and we have their phone number," said Paul Keefe said, Yellow Cab P.E.I.'s owner.

"The customer gets a text that your call has been received and the driver is on the way and he'll be there in seven minutes, 12 minutes, whatever the system says at that time."

'Where we're going wrong'

Customers have the option, through text, to continue or cancel the service if the wait time is too long, Keefe said.

He calls it a "unique system" that pleases some customers but not others.

"The people who understand it, love it. People who don't understand it — mostly people who don't like change — they don't like to give it a chance."

The new system helps the company schedule drivers and analyze its performance, Keefe said.

"What it does mostly for us is it gives us a graph of our busy times, when we need more drivers, when we don't, because it's very hard to staff a taxi company,'' he said. "This system tells us where we're going wrong, how many calls we're missing, how many people had to cancel because we didn't show."

Dispatch from abroad

Besides overhauling the company's booking system since taking over it, Keefe has made another big change: Yellow Cab P.E.I.'s dispatchers are now based in the central European country of Serbia.

Having dispatch based overseas prevents favouritism or discrimination against drivers, which he said has happened in the past at his company.

"The person that is answering the phone doesn't know anything about the driver, other than 'this is your driver's [name] and this is his number'."

Dispatchers abroad will not prioritize customers based on the cost of the cab fare either, he said.

"Whether it's a $600 call or an eight-dollar call, it doesn't matter to the dispatcher. They're in Serbia, they don't know you."

"It really cuts down on the corruption inside, because there's a lot of it," Keefe said.