NDP Leader Michelle Neill on health care, housing and just getting elected

NDP Leader discusses the issues on P.E.I., and the future of the party.

The NDP doesn't have a representative in the P.E.I. Legislature, so new leader Michelle Neill tends to focus more on the future than the past.

The first order of business: get herself — and some other candidates — elected.

"It's certainly been a challenging year but for myself personally though taking on the leadership of the Island NDP here on P.E.I. has been very exciting for me. I'm definitely a very organized person and I really want to get started on the election of course."

The party is planning to hold a nomination meeting in January. Neill said she's excited about the candidates coming forward to run for the NDP. Though she doesn't live in the area, she plans to run in District 13, Charlottetown-Brighton, the seat currently held by Green MLA Ole Hammarlund.

Neill said she's familiar with the area because of her volunteer work with the Charlottetown Figure Skating Club, Skate P.E.I. and Hockey P.E.I.

"I've been at the Simmons rink more hours than I care to count."

Here are some of the topics discussed in her interview with CBC News: Compass host Louise Martin.

Health care

The health-care crisis is not unique to P.E.I., but it's largely up to the individual provinces to manage it.

Neill said the first step to fixing the problem is speaking with the people on the front lines.

"They're the ones who deal with the patients every day. They deal with each other too in the various different departments in health care. And we want to make sure we listen to them."

Housing

The government also purchased mobile units with 50 beds as a temporary solution to address homelessness. However, it is only open from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m., and some are still choosing to live in a makeshift encampment on the Charlottetown Event Grounds.

Neill said there is an obvious need for more co-operative housing on P.E.I.

"We need government run and publicly housed people so that they can have good safe environments to live and not just something that's 12 hours overnight. They need that 24/7 safety and security because everyone deserves the right to have a house or some type of lodging that is safe and secure."

The future of the NDP

Neill is new to the party, but she is well aware the NDP has only ever had one person elected to the P.E.I. Legislature — Herb Dickieson in 1996. He lost that seat in 2000, and ran again in 2015, finishing third. He is planning to run in 2023 in District 25, O'Leary-Inverness.

"I'm very excited about the future of 2023," she said.

Neill has already been knocking on doors trying to convey the party's message to Islanders.

"We want to ensure that all Islanders can get something out of a government in the future as far as ensuring fairness and equality for everyone. We want to be as diverse as we possibly can, too, not only in our candidates but in how we treat Islanders as well."

She admits not everyone knew who she was, "but that was fine."

"I certainly enjoy going house to house and talking to people. There was lots of wonderful receptions at the door and people were very excited to see me, which was nice to see."