8 tips to get your yard ready before the snow falls

P.E.I. got its first measurable snowfall last year on Nov. 13. And it didn't let up. According to Environment Canada data, more snow fell in November last winter than in any other month.

With that in mind, it might be time to think about getting your yard ready for this winter.

Mark Tremere of Lawns and Beyond Landscape Solutions offers these tips for homeowners.

1. Cut grass one last time

Mark Tremere of Lawns and Beyond Landscape Solutions says five or six centimetres is a good length to keep your grass over the winter. (Shutterstock/Gabe Smith)

Halloween is the time most people cut their grass for the last time before putting the mower away for the winter. Tremere said it's good to keep your grass to about five or six centimetres in length before the snow hits.

"It discourages winter mould," he said. "But the best reason for short grass really is it doesn't catch leaves in the fall and the leaves will just blow across your yard to your neighbours'."

2. It's OK to leave some leaves

It can be beneficial to leave some leaves on the ground, but not so many that they smother the grass, Tremere says. (CBC)

Tremere prefers to rake up most of the leaves, but he said it's beneficial to leave some on the ground — "but only enough that the mulched up leaves will fall in between the blades of the grass and not smother the grass."

He said the benefit is that the nitrogen from the leaves will be absorbed into the grass in the spring. But too many leaves might deprive the grass of oxygen and hinder its growth in the spring.

3. Protect young trees

It's a good idea to wrap young cedar trees so they don't dry out and become brown. (Shane Ross/CBC)

All young evergreens should be wrapped in burlap, Tremere said.

"Wrapping them up to protect them from wind burn and desiccation — that's when the increased sunlight in the spring causes the needles to produce energy, but the roots are still frozen and they can't get water to the branches so you'll get a browning."

Leafy shrubs, and any shrubs around driveways or sidewalks, should be wrapped with twine to protect from the weight of snow.

4. Cut back perennials

Hostas and other perennials can be cut back now. (Shane Ross/CBC)

Tremere cuts back perennials — such as day lillies, hostas and hydrangeas — to about five centimetres above the soil.

"If you don't cut them down then you risk damaging the new growth in the spring when you go to clean up," he said. "And I believe it looks better for them to be cut down."

Now is also a good time to insulate your perennials with leaves and straw to protect them from freezing and thawing.

5. Plant spring bulbs

The best time to plant tulip bulbs is when the ground temperature is about 7 C, Tremere says. (Submitted by Heidi Wood)

The end of October is the latest you want to wait to plant tulip and hyacinth bulbs for the spring, Tremere said.

"You don't want it to be too warm or they'll start growing now and be confused for the spring so we wait until the soil temperature is around seven degrees."

6. Clean your mower

Clean all the debris and grass clippings from under your lawn mower. (Shane Ross/CBC)

Clean all the dirt, debris and old clippings from under the mower before you put it away for the winter. It'll keep the old grass from becoming mouldy and smelly.

It wouldn't hurt to do the same with rakes and shovels. Disinfecting with some mild bleach will keep the plant diseases from spreading, Tremere said.

If there is still gas in the mower tank, add some stabilizer and run the motor for a few minutes. It'll keep the gas ready for when you need it again in the spring. Same goes for other gas-powered lawn equipment.

7. Fertilize lawn with lime

Fertilizing your lawn now will give it time to change the PH of the soil. (Shane Ross/CBC)

Fertilizing in the fall helps to grow strong roots and store energy in the plant so it starts out in the spring really strong and vigorous, Tremere said.

He said they have been spreading a lot of lime for clients this fall.

"Over the winter it breaks down and gets absorbed into the soil and it takes many months for the lime to change the PH of the soil."

8. Move Dorian debris to curb

The Department of Transportation says it will continue to collect debris from post-tropical storm Dorian for as long as necessary. (Brian Higgins/CBC)

Some Islanders may be still cleaning up branches and fallen trees from post-tropical storm Dorian. A Department of Transportation spokesperson said the province will continue curbside pickup of debris from the storm for as long as necessary.

They ask that you place debris near the road, and make sure it does not block traffic or pedestrian access. Twigs and branches, four feet or less in length, should be bundled, tied and set out near the road. Plastic bags, feed bags, or cardboard boxes should not be used for cleanup material.

Call highway maintenance if you need help with larger debris or tree removal.

More P.E.I. news