How the Yankee Hill Toy Tree reblossomed after an outpouring of kindness

The kids are happy again, and so is Stephen Adams.

Adams, who is retired, knows what it's like to have a bored kid at the beach. He's experienced it himself, and he's watched it unfold many, many times as families park by his house at Yankee Hill in French River, P.E.I., right by the ocean.

"Basically, the kids will jump out of the vehicle and take a quick run down the path, they will look at the beach and they'll come back and you hear, 'well, what did we bring to play with?'"

Often, Adams noticed, there was nothing. Maybe the parents forgot to pack toys, maybe they didn't plan to stay long. Whatever the reason, Adams said, "You can pretty much hear the disappointment in the children's voices."

"We've been in that position ourselves where you have small children that are bored and that never makes for a good day."

So he and his wife decided last year to create what has become known as the Yankee Hill Toy Tree. On a pole, they hung plastic pails, shovels, rakes and other beach items they had accumulated over the years.

Toys to borrow

Families could borrow some toys, and return them when they left. At times there were about 15 toys that would be gone in the morning and back on the tree at night. Along the beach would be sandcastles and other creations surrounded by children's footprints.

During an early morning walk a few days ago, Adams noticed all the toys had gone missing. (Anne Keefe)

So imagine Adams's frustration early one recent morning when he noticed none of the toys were returned the night before.

"The Yankee Hill Toy Tree was just sitting there barren, plain and simple," he said. "My immediate first reaction was mad and then second was, 'Oh, well, now, now what are we going to do?' … I had to do something other than just drive the wife crazy with all my growling and grumbling about the situation."

So Adams made a post on social media about the incident, and asked if anyone in the area had any spare toys to donate to the tree.

The response, he said, has been "absolutely mind boggling."

Totally restocked

Not only is the tree totally restocked, they have enough toys to fill it again if any go missing or get broken. The locals continue to drop off toys, and tourists have said they plan to donate to the tree when they visit this summer.

Adams said the outpouring of support has been humbling.

"You get thinking, well, you know there may be the odd bad apple in the world. But there's 99 per cent of the people that are absolutely fantastic. And I guess that's what makes you feel good at the end of the day about everything that goes on around you."