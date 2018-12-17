How to hold a magic wand, and other lessons from a 9-year-old P.E.I. entrepreneur

It started with a birthday party, grew through the Young Millionaires program, and now wand-making has become a long-term passion for nine-year-old Xander Vom Braucke of Charlottetown.

Xander and his mother Trine made their first wands for a Harry Potter-themed birthday party. When he heard about the Young Millionaires program, which develops entrepreneurial skills in young people, he thought wand-making might make a good business.

"It's really fun," he said, "but very messy."

He started using a glue gun, but that was slow and keeping the trigger down was hard on the hands, so he and his mother adjusted the process to use glue sticks melted in a can.

No two of Xander's Wanderful Wands are the same. (Matt Rainnie/CBC)

He called his business Wanderful Wands, and had to explain to his mother that was the way he meant to spell it.

"I love being creative and making things. I make Wanderful Wands from P.E.I. and I would like to share my love of magic with the world. Each wand is individual, no two the same," he repeated again and again to shoppers, as a part of a spiel to sell the wands at the Charlottetown Sunday Farmers Market.

"Each one opens a portal of love, creativity, magic and imagination."

The wands are made with P.E.I. themes in mind, which Xander said makes them more attractive to tourists.

Oak with Atlantic lobster claw.

Black ash with red fox whisker.

Hemlock with bald eagle talon.

Wanderful Wands come with a plain end and a decorated end, and Xander said he often has to demonstrate how to hold them properly.

"You hold it by the decorated part," he said.

Xander and his mother have honed the manufacturing technique. (Matt Rainnie/CBC)

He's made 125 wands in the last few months, and doesn't foresee a time when he will tire of the business. Xander's Wanderful Wands can be found at Owl's Hollow in Charlottetown or ordered by email for $15 each at wanderfulwandspei@gmail.com.

