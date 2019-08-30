Charlottetown Airport added to popular international flight simulator

X-Plane, a flight simulator used by both gamers and professional pilots around the world, has added Charlottetown Airport to its long list of destinations.

The simulator is known for its realistic depictions of airports such as London's Heathrow and Chicago's O'Hare, or detailed views as you fly over Manhattan or through the Grand Canyon. Starting next week, virtual aviators can add Charlottetown Airport to that list.

Users can set time of day and weather conditions. (Stairport Sceneries)

"We had a new developer last year who started to train on creating those airports, and we were looking for a training program," said Marten Krull, one of the lead developers working on adding airports.

"It was pretty good in terms of size and not that much building to recreate, so perfect for a training purpose."

The simulation includes the newly-constructed runways. (Stairport Sceneries)

The simulation includes the tower, the terminal, and even the newly-constructed runways. Krull doesn't think the Charlottetown Airport add-on will have wide appeal, but he hopes there is some local interest.

X-Plane has about 500,000 users worldwide, Krull said.

