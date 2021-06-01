Summerside to host some of world's top wrestlers

Some of the top wrestlers in the world will hit the mat in Summerside, P.E.I., next summer for the 2022 Canada Cup of Wrestling.

The event will feature 130 wrestlers from countries such as South Korea, Russia, Brazil, the United States and Puerto Rico.

P.E.I.'s Hannah Taylor and Ligrit Sadiku are expected to compete at the one-day event, scheduled for July 2, 2022, at Credit Union Place.

"Our city has always punched above its weight when it comes to hosting," Summerside Mayor Basil Stewart said in a news release.

"Over the last four decades the City of Summerside has played host to countless national and international events and I look very much forward to welcoming athletes from around the world to our city next summer."

The Canada Cup of Wrestling is expected to have an economic impact of about $1.3 million for Summerside, according to the release.

More from CBC P.E.I.