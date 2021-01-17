Wrestling, hip hop form tag team on new album

When P.E.I.'s Adam Robbins set out to make a hip-hop album with a wrestling theme, he knew the best way was from the perspective of a bad guy or, as they are known in the wrestling world, a heel.

"My voice and presentation was much more suited for a heel. So I wanted the whole album to kind of sound like from the perspective of the Mr. Bad Guy kind of deal."

The result is his fifth album, Hip Hop's Heel.

But first he needed to find a way to get Kowboy Mike Hughes of Red Rock Wrestling on board.

"I gave him a little bit of an armbar and convinced him to do a little bit of vocal work on the album," he said in an interview with Mainstreet P.E.I. host Angela Walker.

Roster of wrestlers

Hughes also provided a roster of wrestlers to help with the "vibe" of the album.

"The premise throughout the album is that I somehow managed to steal the Red Rock championship belt and Kowboy Mike Hughes isn't very pleased with that. So he's leaving me some pretty angry voicemails on the album," Robbins said.

If you're going to make a move, if you're going to make a sound, it should be emphasized and bigger and better than you thought or it should be originally. — Adam Robbins

Robbins has had a passion for hip hop since his stepbrother gave him his first Wu-Tang Clan CD about 18 years ago and he became "obsessed with the word play."

Wrestling is in Robbins's blood — his brother is a professional wrestler.

Wrestlers and hip-hop artists are similar in ways, Robbins said — especially when there is an audience.

"You're working an angle, you're working the camera, the audience.… If you're going to make a move, if you're going to make a sound, it should be emphasized and bigger and better than you thought or it should be originally."

Robbins said the album has surpassed his expectations and has been well-received by Islanders, including one of his biggest fans, his seven-year-old son.

"He was very, very excited to see the album come together, and he was actually a part of some of the music videos and got to meet the wrestlers and whatnot during the whole process of it all. So it was fantastic to see that passion being instilled and in my son, as well."

