Win gets P.E.I. wrestler a spot on Team Canada at Pan Am Olympic qualifier

P.E.I.'s Ligrit Sadiku is one step closer to representing Canada at the Olympics.

The 23-year-old wrestler won the 57-kilogram division over the weekend at the Canadian Wrestling Trials in Niagara, Ont.

"It feels amazing, I have been dreaming for this moment for years," Sadiku said.

The win means Sadiku will represent Canada at the Pan Am Olympic qualification tournament, March 13-15 in Ottawa. If he is able to finish first or second he will secure a spot at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.

"I've never won anything like this, I've never been on a national team," he said.

'Can't put it into words'

Sadiku said he has come close to making a national team before, and had some tough losses through the years before making the team.

"It feels very good to finally, you know, break through and get the win that I feel I deserved for a while," Sadiku said.

"I have been trying hard years and years and always coming close, so it's just an amazing feeling. I can't put it into words."

Sadiku said he is trying to stay focused on the task ahead.

Ligrit Sadiku with the win in match 3 to take the best of 3. He will represent Canada at the Pan Am Olympic Qualifier in March. Congrats Ligrit <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/PeiPride?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#PeiPride</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/SportPEI?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@SportPEI</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/footballpei?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@footballpei</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/SportsGuardian?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@SportsGuardian</a> —@WPEIinc

"It's going to be a tough tournament, a lot of tough countries are going to be there," Sadiku said.

"So the pressure is on, it's not over yet. I can't relax now."

With the tournament taking place in Ottawa, he said it will be nice wrestling in front of the "home crowd."

"There's pressure, but I feel like I earned that pressure and I'm going to use it to my advantage," he said.

'Have to be disciplined'

Sadiku started wrestling in Summerside about eight years ago for Wolfpack Wrestling Club and now competes for Brock University.

This time of year he isn't worried only about his performance on the mat — it's also exam time. Balancing academics and wrestling is all about time management, Sadiku said.

"It is tough, but it is doable. You just have to be disciplined," he said.

Sadiku wasn't the only Islander at the Canadian Wrestling Trials: Summerside's Hannah Taylor finished second in the 57-kilogram division.

