P.E.I. in talks about hosting world women's hockey championship

P.E.I. has been approached as a possible host for the International Ice Hockey Federation women's world championship Aug. 20-31, tourism officials say.

The tournament was supposed to be played in Truro and Halifax last month, but was cancelled due to COVID-19 outbreaks in Nova Scotia.

Matthew MacKay, minister of economic growth, tourism and culture, said his department is in early talks about hosting the multi-national event.

MacKay said P.E.I.'s low number of COVID-19 cases make it an attractive destination. The Island also successfully hosted the Canadian Premier League soccer season last summer.

"We've been put on the map with how well we'd done the premier soccer league last year and what we were able to do there, so I know we've had numerous sporting events reach out to us as a province to see if we had any interest to host them and Hockey Canada did reach out to P.E.I."

Edmonton is also being considered for the tournament based on its success with the NHL bubble, MacKay said.

The tournament would involve 10 teams from 10 countries.

More from CBC P.E.I.