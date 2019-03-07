World Under-17 Hockey Challenge coming to P.E.I.

Prince Edward Island will host the World Under-17 Hockey Challenge in 2020.

Charlottetown and Summerside will share hosting duties.

"The World Under-17 Hockey Challenge is a display of some of the world's best young male hockey talent and Hockey P.E.I. is grateful and excited that P.E.I. hockey fans will be exposed first hand to such a higher level of competition," said Hockey P.E.I. executive director Geoffrey Kowalski in a news release.

The news release said recent hosts of the challenge have seen an economic boost of $6 million from the event.

The challenge is an international tournament held annually in Canada.

The tournament will run from Oct. 31 to Nov. 7.

More P.E.I. news