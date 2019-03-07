New
World Under-17 Hockey Challenge coming to P.E.I.
Prince Edward Island will host the World Under-17 Hockey Challenge in 2020.
Games will be played in Charlottetown and Summerside
Charlottetown and Summerside will share hosting duties.
"The World Under-17 Hockey Challenge is a display of some of the world's best young male hockey talent and Hockey P.E.I. is grateful and excited that P.E.I. hockey fans will be exposed first hand to such a higher level of competition," said Hockey P.E.I. executive director Geoffrey Kowalski in a news release.
The news release said recent hosts of the challenge have seen an economic boost of $6 million from the event.
The challenge is an international tournament held annually in Canada.
The tournament will run from Oct. 31 to Nov. 7.
