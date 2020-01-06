'Iconic' moment as P.E.I. hockey players celebrate Canada's world junior title

Jubilation is the word Jillian Power uses to describe the very moment Canada captured the world junior title once again — but, more specifically, how the championship rocked a local rink on P.E.I.

In the final moments of the gold medal game between Canada and Russia everything paused at the Pownal Sports Centre.

An atom boys team lost interest in practice and players had their heads pressed to the boards, and two opposing teams who were about to face off were instead huddled together staring at a TV.

And then, as the game was coming to an end, Power took out her phone and recorded the moment as the boys counted down the remaining seconds.

The rink erupted with cheers as players jumped and threw their hands in the air, meanwhile the practising team threw equipment and raced to embrace each other.

"It was just such a, I felt, a bit of an iconic moment," Power said. "Our young players watching that all unfold, it was just really special."

A celebratory end to hockey practice! Way to go Team Canada! 🏒 ❤️ 🇨🇦 <a href="https://twitter.com/TSN_Sports?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TSN_Sports</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/tsnjamesduthie?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@tsnjamesduthie</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/Devin_Heroux?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Devin_Heroux</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/IIHFHockey?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@IIHFHockey</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/HockeyCanada?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@HockeyCanada</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/cbcsports?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@cbcsports</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/CBCTheNational?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CBCTheNational</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/HockeyPEI?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@HockeyPEI</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Pownal?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Pownal</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/PEI?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#PEI</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/PownalMinorHockeyAssociation?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#PownalMinorHockeyAssociation</a> <a href="https://t.co/poCdJi3RMt">https://t.co/poCdJi3RMt</a> <a href="https://t.co/8vJCZp19a9">pic.twitter.com/8vJCZp19a9</a> —@JillibeanPower

'This is their dream'

The world juniors have become a holiday tradition for many Canadian families as the games feature young, skilled, and in some cases NHL-calibre players from across the globe battling each year for hockey glory.

This was Canada's 18th gold medal in the tournament's 44-year history.

Shock waves of Canada's victory in the Czech Republic were felt on P.E.I. too, as these young players celebrated like they'd just won their own world championship.

"This is their dream," Power said. "It was just like jubilation when they won, it was so neat to see a moment that I'm sure those boys and those players will remember."

Sports should always bring us together! We all play for team Canada! 🇨🇦🇨🇦🇨🇦🏒 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/PownalMinorHockey?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#PownalMinorHockey</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CharlottetownMinorHockey?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CharlottetownMinorHockey</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/PEI?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#PEI</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/cbcsports?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@cbcsports</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/CBCPEI?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CBCPEI</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/TSN_Sports?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TSN_Sports</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/HockeyPEI?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@HockeyPEI</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/HockeyCanada?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@HockeyCanada</a> <a href="https://t.co/nrGtqqKyBO">pic.twitter.com/nrGtqqKyBO</a> —@Exploring_ATR

In that moment specifically on P.E.I., she said, with two opposing teams hugging and cheering together, it was simply a wonderful scene that brought everyone together.

"It was just amazing," Power said. "Really it was just a moment of joy and love of hockey."

And for these young players, Power said the win puts "a little fire in their belly," for them to work hard and eventually get their shot at winning a title on the world stage.

Power couldn't help but crack a smile later, as the video she posted on Twitter was viewed more than 72,000 times and shared by the likes of TSN sportscaster James Duthie as well as SportCentre with Jay and Dan on Facebook.

"I love Jay and Dan, so that was really exciting for me," she said, laughing.

More P.E.I. news