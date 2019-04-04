How Island businesses could benefit from displaying French signs this summer
Tens of thousands of French-speaking visitors expected for World Acadian Congress
The Acadian and Francophone Chamber of Commerce on P.E.I. is encouraging Island businesses to put up French signage to attract a greater number of francophone customers.
The World Acadian Congress is expected to attract tens of thousands of additional French-speaking visitors to the Island this summer. Raymond J. Arsenault, the events co-ordinator with the Acadian Chamber on P.E.I., says now is the time to prepare for them.
Many French speaking business people on P.E.I. also speak English, so they may not feel the need for bilingual signs, Arsenault said. But many visitors this summer will speak little English.
"We are going to have people from all over the world who speak French. A lot of people from Quebec, a lot of people from northern New Brunswick who don't necessarily speak a whole lot of English," he said.
"To benefit from their dollars while they are here on P.E.I., you know, why not invest in a few bucks to have some bilingual signage in your stores."
The chamber is also encouraging Island businesses and residents to decorate their commercial and personal properties in bright Acadian colours — red, white, blue and yellow — this summer to show their support for the congress.
With files from Angela Walker
