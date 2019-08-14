World Acadian Congress means booming business for some Island merchants

The major events of the World Acadian Congress may be moving from P.E.I. to the mainland on National Acadian Day, but it appears the benefits to the local economy will last for quite some time.

Some businesses in the Evangeline Region and surrounding area that hosted the congress say they have seen more tourism traffic — and dollars — than usual for this time of year.

"I knew that there's going to be a certain amount of spinoff, not only the community but the restaurant … and the service station," said Miscouche Mayor Albert Gallant.

He said the congress covered all the expenses related to hosting the event in his community. He says it's not only good for local businesses but a chance to promote his town as well.

In 1884, the official Acadian flag was established at the second National Acadian Convention in Miscouche.

Miscouche Mayor Albert Gallant says he was pleased that the World Acadian Congress held events in his community. (Jessica Doria-Brown/CBC)

Hosting the congress was a change of pace for some smaller businesses. Food truck High on the Hog Smokin' BBQ spent a lot of time preparing by cooking massive batches of pulled pork and brisket and smoking a lot of ribs.

"It's very exciting. Like, we are run off our feet but it's quite an adrenaline rush and it's nice," said food truck partner Gail Tuplin.

She estimated they are selling roughly twice as many meals every day compared to a normal day.

She said the extra revenue will go a long way toward covering all their startup costs.

"It definitely pays for the equipment that we have already paid for out of pocket," Tuplin said.

Gail Tuplin with High on the Hog Smokin' BBQ says they've had to bring on extra help to fill the demand. (Jessica Doria-Brown/CBC)

The owner of Cook's Corner Convenience and Cafe planned ahead and juggled staff to work extra hours during the festivities.

"We've been lucky because we're kind of in a central location where we're seeing the traffic of everybody passing by," said Jonathan Gallant.

"Last weekend it was up in Abram-Village, Evangeline area and we saw most of the traffic heading up there … it was great because they'd stop in and they'd see what we had to offer."

He estimates sales have been up at least 25 per cent over the past few days.

Jonathan Gallant, owner of Cook's Corner Convenience and Cafe in Miscouche, says they've added extra hours for a lot of staff due to the increased number of visitors. (Jessica Doria-Brown/CBC)

The World Acadian Congress will begin the National Acadian Day celebration in Miscouche with a ceremonial flag raising. Congress events will then continue in Dieppe, N.B..

The congress will continue until Aug. 24.

