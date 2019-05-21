Midnight race on Confederation Bridge part of World Acadian Congress festivities

Music, family reunions and a midnight race on the Confederation Bridge are all part of the festivities during the World Acadian Congress on P.E.I. this summer.

The activities were announced Tuesday during a news conference inside the Confederation Bridge.

As many as 100,000 French-speaking visitors are expected to converge on the host provinces of P.E.I. and New Brunswick when the congress takes place Aug. 10-24.

It all begins with a breakfast in Borden-Carleton on Aug. 10 at 6 a.m., followed by a community fair in Mont-Carmel at 10 a.m.

The action moves to Abrams-Village for a craft fair and folk festival featuring more than a dozen artists including the Juno-nominated band Vishtèn, The East Pointers, Lennie Gallant and Cajun Country Revival.

A choir performs during a news conference for the World Acadian Congress inside the Confederation Bridge on Tuesday. (Sarah MacMillan/CBC)

A unique activity will take place one minute past midnight: the Race Under the Star on the Confederation Bridge linking P.E.I. and New Brunswick. Runners have the option of racing the length of the bridge, 13 kilometres, beginning on the New Brunswick side and ending in P.E.I., or starting partway on the bridge and running five kilometres.

After the race, there will be a gathering with musical entertainment by Danny Party.

Vishtèn is among more than a dozen acts scheduled to perform in Abrams-Village on Aug. 10. (Vishten)

Another major event during the congress, taking place Aug. 14 in Miscouche, will be the 135th anniversary commemoration of the adoption of the Acadian flag and national anthem. It will feature a market, workshops, music, dancing and a variety shows hosted by Ryan Doucette.

There will also be as many as 30 family reunions — including the Arsenaults and Gallants — during the congress.

Claudette Theriault, chair of the 2019 World Acadian Congress, says the francophone community on P.E.I. is excited to welcome visitors this summer. (Sarah MacMillan/CBC)

Claudette Theriault, chair of the organizing committee, said the francophone community on P.E.I. is proud to host the World Acadian Congress, which is held in different locations every five years.

"They're all getting together to see how they can welcome all these people," she said. "They'll be decorating their houses, their property and it has already started."

For a full list of events, visit the 2019 World Acadian Congress website.

