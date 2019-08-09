P.E.I.'s Evangeline Region ready for Acadians from around the world

Thousands of travellers are rolling into the western P.E.I. area known as the Evangeline Region to take part in the 2019 World Acadian Congress.

The celebrations begin in Abram-Village on Aug. 10 and end in Shediac, N.B., on Aug. 24.

Roughly 100,000 people are expected to take in the many events in both provinces.

The gathering is held once every five years, allowing families of Acadian descent to come together to reunite with relatives far and wide.

P.E.I.'s portion will include huge family reunions for family names like the Arsenaults and Gallants.

Ten-year-old Jolene Gallant is waving the flag outside her home in Abram-Village to welcome visitors. (Stephanie vanKampen/CBC)

Preparations for the event, centred in Abram-Village, P.E.I., have been in the making for years.

Nearly every house in the area is flying the Acadian flag in one form or another.

The owner of this home in Abram-Village told CBC it took just one day for him to proudly paint his roof with the Acadian Flag. (Stephanie vanKampen/CBC)

Visitors are expected from all over the world, including the American states of Louisiana and Idaho. (Stephanie vanKampen/CBC)

Local food vendors like Felix and Alice Arsenault are using the chance to make some business selling Acadian cuisine. (Stephanie vanKampen/CBC)

A number of vendors have come to sell Acadian memorabilia.

Charlie Thibodeau, of Digby, N.S., is attending and plans to connect with relatives and sell wooden crosses fashioned out of lumber recovered from old Acadian settlements. The hobby has become his retirement project.

Charlie Thibodeau, of Digby, N.S., is attending and plans to connect with relatives and sell wooden crosses fashioned out of lumber recovered from old Acadian settlements. (Stephanie vanKampen/CBC) Vishtèn performed a soundcheck Friday afternoon at the main event grounds. (Stephanie vanKampen/CBC)

No Acadian get together would be complete without music. Concerts and fairs will be the highlights for many.

The band Vishtèn performed a soundcheck Friday afternoon at the main event grounds in Abram-Village.

Many people in Acadian communities have been looking forward to the weeks-long event for years. (Stephanie vanKampen/CBC)

