P.E.I.'s World Acadian Congress 2019 events to be revealed in September

In less than a year, thousands of Acadians will be visiting communities in P.E.I. for the 2019 Congrès Mondial Acadien or World Acadian Congress.

P.E.I. is co-hosting the two-week event with communities in southern New Brunswick.

Organizer Claudette Theriault says there are 20 communities in both provinces signed up to help host the event that draws people from all over the world. ​

"We are working closely with them to finalize some of the programming details."

Theriault said the 2019 Congrès Mondial begins on Aug. 10 in Abrams Village, P.E.I.

Big celebrations

One of the most significant events will be held Aug. 14 in Miscouche where the 135th anniversary of the adoption of the Acadian flag and the Acadian national anthem will be celebrated.

"The congress itself, the programing will be in P.E.I. from August 10th to the 15th. The 15th of course is Acadian day and that will kind of be the transition day where we'll move to New Brunswick."

Events will continue in southeastern New Brunswick from Aug. 15 to 24 with the closing ceremony to be held in Shediac.

"Each day of the Congress will be featuring one of our host communities."

Tignish ​and Wellington will be featured Aug. 11, Charlottetown and Souris on Aug. 12, North Rustico and Summerside on Aug. 13 and Aug. 14 in Miscouche.

Family reunions

Theriault said to date 30 families have registered to hold family reunions including the Arsenaults and Gallants which will be held in P.E.I.

"That component can generate 30,000 people so it's hard to say how many people will be coming to the overall event in both provinces but it's many many thousand people."

Eight P.E.I. communities will be featured during the World Acadian Congress when it's celebrated on P.E.I. (Jean-Luc Bouchard/Radio-Canada)

Theriault said the francophone community on the Island is not large enough to host the event on its own which is why P.E.I. joined with the southeastern New Brunswick bidding committee in 2012.

They learned they would be hosting the 2019 Congrès Mondial Acadien in 2014.

"It's a long process and in P.E.I., I know that people are very excited to be part of it," Theriault said.

"It will really enhance the pride that people have in being Acadian and also, we'll be on the world stage."

Theriault said more announcements about performers and events will be made public by the end of September.

Theriault said the Congrès Mondial is not just for Acadians. She said volunteers are welcome and those wanting to register can do so on their website.

