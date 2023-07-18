Curran & Briggs pleads guilty to 2 counts laid after asphalt plant accident

A Summerside-based construction company has pleaded guilty to two offences under P.E.I.'s Occupational Health and Safety Act over an incident that injured an employee last November.

Curran & Briggs Ltd. has 14 days to pay a total of $60,000 in fines levied as a result of:

Failing to ensure that a welding and cutting operation was prohibited in an area containing combustible materials unless adequate precautions had been taken.

Failing to ensure an employee who worked with hazardous products had all relevant hazard information from the supplier.

A third charge initially laid in the case — failing to ensure an adequate occupational health and safety program was in place — was stayed.

Court in Summerside was told there were two explosions in quick succession on Nov. 7, 2022, after an employee was asked to do some welding while the company's asphalt plant was preparing highly flammable cold-mix asphalt.

That's the kind of asphalt that doesn't have to be heated on road sites to be used for patching potholes.

As the worker tried to cover a small hole with a metal patch, there was an ignition that led to the first explosion. A second blast then singed his ear and skin.

The man did not lose consciousness but said he was sore, and emergency crews were called to the scene.

Everyone involved needs to understand what can be done to prevent injury... Certainly this didn't happen here, with flammable liquids around a welder. — Judge Krista MacKay

Derek Bondt, the company's lawyer, said Curran & Briggs took immediate action to improve its safety practices late last year, putting enhanced protocols in place and hiring a new full-time safety coordinator.

Judge Krista MacKay accepted a joint Crown-defence recommendation for the fines.

"Everyone involved needs to understand what can be done to prevent injury," McKay said. "Certainly this didn't happen here, with flammable liquids around a welder."

Fatal accident 2 days later

Just two days after the incident at the heart of Tuesday's court case, tragedy struck at another Curran & Briggs facility, this time in Cavendish.

"There was a separate workplace incident, not related to the explosion, that happened in Cavendish, on Nov. 9, 2022, involving different workers," the Workers Compensation Board said in an email to CBC News.

"This incident resulted in one workplace fatality."

The email continued: "Employers are responsible for providing a safe and healthy workplace for their workers. This includes making sure that safety hazards are identified and addressed."

The board added: "There was a gap highlighted in our investigation which showed adequate training was not provided for hazard identification and recognition, and training on procedures to address checking for the presence of a flammable environment. Workers were put at risk because of this lack of training."

Former safety coordinator also pleads guilty

In another court development on Tuesday, a former employee of Curran & Briggs also entered a guilty plea on a count under the Occupational Health and Safety Act.

Summerside resident Acif Walfield, 48, was a part-time, seasonal employee at the time of the first accident, and was the company's safety coordinator.

He had been charged with "obstructing an investigating officer of the Workers Compensation Board of P.E.I. by allegedly providing safety committee meeting minutes that did not occur or contained fabricated information."

Bondt told the court that Walfield had no previous record and took responsibility for his actions. He was fined $5,000.

Walfield did not comment in court.