After workplace injury, couple calls for phone line for buried infrastructure

Nathan Perry is still recovering 10 months after sustaining a workplace injury — when a current of electricity shocked his body, damaging his shoulder.

Perry was working for a construction company in September 2018. After planting a tree at a home in Charlottetown, he drove a stake into the ground and hit an electrical line.

"It took me a couple of seconds to figure out what was going on," Perry said.

"I got stuck to the stake itself and … I couldn't move my muscles at all, they were just flexed right up."

His coworker pulled him off the stake and he was rushed to hospital. He recently had surgery and is undergoing physiotherapy.

While he's on the road to recovery, he and his wife are focused now on trying to prevent similar accidents from happening to others on the Island.

The solution, they say, would be a consolidated phone line for anyone to find out about any underground infrastructure.

'One Call' number

Perry said his injury stemmed from a simple mistake — his employer thought they knew where the underground power lines were located on the property, but were off by several feet.

Maritime Electric does operate a 1-800 line that people can call to find out where underground power lines are located, and a spokesperson said the utility gets about 600 inquiries each year.

But it is not mandatory for companies or individuals to call before digging. People have to call multiple companies to find out about all the infrastructure that could be underground — such as electrical lines, water and sewer lines and internet cables.

In the months after injuring his shoulder, Nathan Perry wasn't able to do as many daily tasks at home, such as carrying his new baby. (Sarah MacMillan/CBC)

Perry would like to see P.E.I. implement a phone line like those that exist in some other provinces.

"I've worked in Alberta, I've worked in Ontario and I've taken courses in New Brunswick. And everywhere, they preach this One Call number," Perry said.

"If you're going to disturb the ground in any way, even with a shovel, they require you to call this number and locate all the infrastructure underground."

Advocating for change

In the months since his accident, Perry has been off work and has also faced challenges with daily tasks as a result of his injury.

"We have a new six-month-old baby girl, and it's been a struggle to help with her … not being able to pick her up there for an extended period of time," Perry said.

Nathan's wife, Michaela Perry, has seen what her husband has gone through and believes accidents like his could be avoided if there was a more efficient phone system. She's now focused on trying to make that a reality.

"I feel very helpless that I couldn't do more. And I really just want to advocate that we can change this so that other people don't have to go through this same thing again," Michaela said.

She has started a petition to the province, asking it to implement a free, mandatory One Call number.

In a statement to CBC News, the department of Transportation, Infrastructure and Energy said it "will look into the issue and we will support the utilities in their efforts in communicating safety messages to Islanders, including how to get information on buried infrastructure."

