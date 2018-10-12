Workplace injuries hurt the most at home, says new campaign

Atlantic Canadian Workers Compensation Boards have joined together for a new ad campaign to prevent workplace injuries.

Rather than focusing on the accidents themselves, the ads look at the impact at home.

WCB P.E.I. CEO Luanne Gallant said the idea came from consultations with injured workers.

"They felt what really affected them the most was how it changed them coming home and how their families were affected," said Gallant.

In this ad, a woman sets the table for her husband, but he is never coming home again. (Workers Compensation Board)

"People will see in these ads just how an injury can happen very quickly, and as well they'll see how it affected the person's home life."

In one ad a woman who didn't wear ear protection struggles to hear her daughter play piano. In another, a woman sets her husband's place at the table out of habit, following his death at a work site.

The ad campaign began running last week on television, and will include radio, print and social media ads.

