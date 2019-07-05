Dozens call in to complain of COVID-19 infractions on P.E.I.

The P.E.I. Department of Health says it's received 41 complaints on its COVID-19 information line related to potential risks at Island businesses — most of those from employees.

The province said as of Thursday it had also received 31 complaints about individuals not complying with a directive to self-isolate.

On Monday the province announced fines under the Public Health Act ranging from $1,000 to $10,000 for anyone not following the chief public health officer's order to self-isolate for 14 days upon arriving in P.E.I., whether from international travel or another province.

On Monday the province also invited Islanders to report anyone not complying with those orders to government's COVID-19 information line, 1-800-958-6400.

'They're concerned for their own safety'

But the majority of the complaints called and emailed in have been to express concerns about businesses whose practices employees feel could be putting them at risk.

In a media briefing Friday, Morrison said some of the complaints have been from people saying their co-workers or their boss returned from international travel without self-isolating, "and they're concerned for their own safety and the health and safety of other people in the building or the business."

Other calls were to express concerns about an inability to maintain proper physical distancing from co-workers.

Morrison said the complaints are being tracked and "followed up as best we can," with the help of enforcement officers with the department.

No fines yet

On Friday a spokesperson for the Department of Health said no fines for non-compliance with the chief public health officer's orders have been issued to date.

The CBC has received calls from employees expressing concerns about a lack of physical distancing in their workplaces, a lack of protective equipment and other fears they could be put at risk of contracting COVID-19 by going to work.

Specific questions from the CBC to the Department of Health regarding those calls have not been answered yet.

The province says for each complaint it receives on its COVID-19 information line, it asks the caller for the name of the person or business they're complaining about, where they're located and whether the caller would be willing to speak to police.

