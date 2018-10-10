P.E.I. safety officials to check on workers at construction sites

With growing demands on the construction industry on P.E.I., safety officials are taking steps to ensure workers and employers are taking the proper precautions to work safely.

Occupational Health and Safety officers will be checking construction sites across the province in the coming weeks to make sure workers are wearing their personal protective equipment and following provincial safety regulations.

"Given the nature of the work in the construction industry, there is higher risk for workplace accidents," said Stuart Affleck, chair of the Workers Compensation Board, in a news release.

"We have developed a campaign that will help supervisors have important conversations about safety with their staff, which should lead to safer workplaces."

Sam Sanderson, general manager of the Construction Association of Prince Edward Island, said they hope the initiative will make a difference in preventing accidents.

"We all want the same thing; it's about making sure every worker comes home safely to their family at the end of the day," he said in the release.

