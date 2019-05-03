Workers Compensation Board after fishermen to wear PFDs
'We've been focusing on the education'
Starting Monday, the Workers Compensation Board of P.E.I. will be heading to wharves across the Island to ensure fishermen are wearing personal flotation devices.
The visits are part of an education and compliance initiative the WCB started last year.
"The fishing industry is a dangerous industry," said Danny Miller, director of occupational health and safety.
"We've been focusing on the education, and the recent fatalities on P.E.I. have further reminded us that there's more work to do."
Four people died in commercial fishing accidents last year in P.E.I. waters.
Miller said officers will ask fishermen not wearing PFDs to put one on. If they don't comply they'll be issued a written non-compliance order.
That will give fishermen a certain amount of time to follow the officer's request. If they still refuse a stop work order will be issued.
Fishermen will have advance notice of which wharves officers will be visiting Monday.
