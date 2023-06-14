3 workers died on the job on P.E.I. last year, annual report shows

P.E.I. had three workplace fatalities in 2022 after reporting none the year before, according to data from the Workers Compensations Board's annual report, released Wednesday.

The total number of adjudicated claims was 1,848 up from 1,826 in 2021. But the injury frequency — measured as time-loss claims per 100 workers — was down to 1.32 in 20022 from 1.37 in 2021.

Cheryl Paynter, CEO of the Workers Compensation Board, said the board was able to press forward on many fronts while navigating the challenges of COVID-19 and post-tropical storm Fiona.

"We are happy to report the Island's injury frequency is down to 1.32, but much work remains to be done as over 1,000 Islanders lost time from work due to injuries," she was quoted as saying in a news release. "Sadly, there were three work-related fatalities in 2022. One injury, and certainly one fatality, is far too many."

Of the three workplace deaths mentioned in the report, two were compensable, meaning the families were eligible for a payment from the board.

The most common body parts injured were arms, wrists and hands.

Almost 30 per cent of the injuries, measured by time-loss claims, happened in the health and social services industry.

Manufacturing accounted for nearly 20 per cent of claims and construction 14 per cent.