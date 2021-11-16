Worker injured at Correctional Centre construction site

A person was injured at the construction site of the women's unit of the Provincial Correctional Centre on Monday, provincial officials confirmed.

The Workers Compensation Board of P.E.I. says occupational health and safety officers responded to an incident at the Miltonvale site after a worker fell from a roof and sustained injuries.

Fitzgerald and Snow are the contractors currently working on the unit.

The Department of Justice and Public Safety says Island EMS attended the incident. It is currently under investigation.