P.E.I. opening 13 new public workspaces with internet access

The P.E.I. government is opening what it is calling work and study hubs across the province to provide a workspace and reliable internet access to people who need it.

Economic Growth Minister Matthew MacKay said the plan is a response to the increased need for Islanders to work and study online during the pandemic.

"Islanders need access to a reliable internet connection now more than ever before," said MacKay in a news release.

"Our hope with the work and study hubs is that we can help fill the gap as we continue working towards expanding broadband internet across the province."

The hubs will be installed in 13 locations, from one end of the Island to the other.

Tignish: Tignish Initiatives.

Northport/Alberton: Community Centre.

O'Leary: Future Tech West.

Wellington: Royal Canadian Legion.

Bedeque: Rural Women's Business Centre.

Stanley Bridge: Stanley Bridge Hall.

Kensington: Credit Union Centre.

North Rustico: North Rustico Lions Club.

Grand Tracadie: Grand Tracadie Community Centre.

St. Peters: St. Peters Community Centre.

Souris: Matthew McLean Building.

Murray Harbour: Murray Harbour Community Centre.

Cardigan: Cardigan Fireman's Office.

Users will bring their own devices to connect to the internet. Physical distancing and masks are required at all hubs. They will have space for up to six people at a time.

Eight of the hubs will open Monday, with the remaining opening the following week. The government has set up a website with details of opening hours.

