Charlottetown's only shelter for homeless women to remain at current location

Blooming House, Charlottetown's only shelter for homeless women, is staying put.

The shelter started as a pilot project in January.

It was allowed to occupy a house provided by a local church for four months. A series of month-to-month extensions allowed the shelter to stay in the location until the end of August, but a long-term agreement was reached at the start of September.

The church has agreed to allow Blooming House to stay in that location for two years and continue to operate an eight-bed shelter.

"We're really, really excited to continue in the same location," says Liz Corney, the organization's president and co-founder.

The new contract has eased stress on the staff.

"Now … we can have at least a little peace of mind about our location," she said.

Reached capacity

There are shelters in Charlottetown for addictions and for women and children suffering domestic abuse, but Blooming House doesn't need any "added criteria" for women to use the shelter.

"You can come as you are. It doesn't matter if you are sober or on your medication or anything. You can access the house as long as you abide by the rules and identify as a woman," Corney said.

Since Blooming House opened up there have been about 46 different women who have used the shelter, she said.

"We've had about 600 bed nights. … In August we had many times where we were at capacity and we've even had times when we've had to turn women away because we didn't have enough beds," she said.

'Housing is a basic human right. No person should have to choose to sleep in a graveyard or sleep in a bank alcove or sleep in a tent in the street. That shouldn’t be an option here in Canada,' says Liz Corney, president and co-founder of Blooming House. (Brittany Spencer/CBC)

More money needed

She said the provincial government granted $60,000 for the pilot project and now Blooming House is waiting to secure a funding agreement.

Blooming House's annual operating budget is $240,000.

"We are hoping to receive a significant amount from the government, that is what we hope for, and the additional money we are hoping will come from the community," she said.

She said she believes the service is important.

"Housing is a basic human right. No person should have to choose to sleep in a graveyard or sleep in a bank alcove or sleep in a tent in the street. That shouldn't be an option here in Canada," she said.

Housing is the next level of helping the women using the shelter, she said.

"Many of these women have full-time jobs, many of these women either want to access government services or many haven't made that step yet, but they want to and they just need a place to sleep."

More P.E.I. news