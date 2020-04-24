Why Blooming House women's shelter is expanding its hours

Blooming House women's shelter in Charlottetown has expanded the hours it is open, to allow women more time at the shelter to do things like laundry, cooking or searching for other community supports.

The shelter for women experiencing homelessness, which opened two years ago, was previously open 8 p.m. to 8 a.m., and has now begun opening its doors at 4 p.m.

"This has worked out really well for women," says Tammy Denning, Blooming House's executive director. "This allows them a little more time to come in, be settled, do their laundry, prepare meals, have some one-on-one time with staff, create some appointments."

The women can work with Blooming House's resource co-ordinator to make appointments to access community resources such as social assistance or employment programs.

"They create a plan of getting themselves out of homelessness."

Shelter has been full

The feedback from women who use Blooming House has been positive, she said.

"The women have been really happy that we're open earlier," she said. They've said they are less rushed and don't have to compete to use the laundry facilities.

In November and December the eight-bed shelter was at about 50 per cent capacity. In January, it was 60 to 70 per cent full, and since the beginning of February, they've been pretty much completely full.

They're not sure why there's been an increase, although they note it is not unusual for shelters to be busier after the holidays.

Denning said Blooming House has been grateful for community support, including generous coffee donations from Starbucks, cash donations from Maritime Electric and a donation of more than $8,000 from Shoppers Drug Mart last week from a women's wellness campaign.

Denning said they will use the money for increased electricity, heating and food costs incurred with their expanded hours.

