Network to use new provincial money on senior peer groups to fight violence

Women's Network P.E.I. is going to use some new provincial funding to expand Still Visible, a peer-support group made up of senior women.

A Charlottetown Still Visible group has been meeting regularly since 2019. The network has been wanting to build on its success, and provincial funding to help prevent and respond to sexual violence proved to be its opportunity.

"It's especially important right now to help rebuild those connections amongst a group of people that can sometimes be more isolated than others," said network executive director Jillian Kilfoil.

The group is not about gender-based violence in particular, but Kilfoil said social isolation is a major risk factor for such abuse. Connectedness is important in helping prevent not only gender-based violence but also elder abuse, she said.

Still Visible provides important social connections, says Jillian Kilfoil. (Tee Johnny Photography)

But she said the Still Visible group meetings are about much more than that.

"It really gives people a social space and a peer group to kind of talk about what's going on in the world or share interests," said Kilfoil.

"We've seen a lot of people come to that group for advice. 'I need a roof replaced. Is there anyone that you could recommend?' Or... there may be new initiatives for seniors that maybe people have trouble accessing."

The group is also valuable for the Women's Network, providing a seniors' perspective for the organization, she said. This has been particularly helpful as the network prepares for its 40th anniversary next week, with Still Visible providing historical insights.

Still Visible generally meets in the fall and winter, when risks of isolation are highest. Kilfoil expects the new group to be put together sometime before next fall.