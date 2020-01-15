New Women's Network of P.E.I. program aims to create more supportive workplaces

A program to encourage more supportive work environments on the Island being offered by the Women's Network of P.E.I. will soon be rolling out.

It is called the Ignite Program and is a free program offered to employers on P.E.I. with the goal of building more supportive workplaces.

The program is an opportunity for employers to go through a self assessment to identify areas to improve to create a more supportive work environment says executive director of the network Jillian Kilfoil.

Kilfoil said the assessment is about 30 pages and allows employers to look at what their management style is.

"What are they currently offering in terms of supportive workplaces, in terms of team cohesion, in terms of health and safety," she said.

Parental leave and flexible schedules?

Parental leave policies and flexible schedules are some of the things the Island non-profit is asking about in the new program.

"Once the employer has completed the self assessment we will work them to develop a strategic plan of how they want to implement that work in their own context," she said.

Kilfoil said a supportive workplace might look different from company to company but should have clear policies that support a work-life balance and keep lines of communication open between all members of staff so all employees know their rights and benefits.

"Of course for Women's Network we are a feminist organization and so having really strong parental leave policies, having supports for parents, things like that are really important because of our values framework that could look different in different organizations," she said.

'It's really about shifting our mind and not thinking that workers are just there to serve the employer in the business or the organization,' says Kilfoil. (Tee Johnny Photography)

It was actually childcare that prompted the program. Kilfoil said the organization has been working on a three-year childcare project on the Island.

"What we really identified as a result of that project is that a lot of parents really struggle in the return to work," she said.

Sometimes parents can struggle with figuring out what support is available to them as new parents Kilfoil said.

She said the Ignite self assessment is really an opportunity to start conversations about things such as more flexible hours at work.

"In a lot of jurisdiction we see that the nine to five being at the office all the time isn't always working for people," Kilfoil said.

Adjusting management style

Kilfoil said employers need to step away from micromanagement and really focus on results-based management.

"It's really about shifting our mind and not thinking that workers are just there to serve the employer in the business or the organization," Kilfoil said.

Employers who are not willing to make adjustments might be missing out on retaining workers.

"A little bit of adjustment and a little bit of support to workers really creates a fidelity and a loyalty that can have a huge return on investment for any employer," Kilfoil said.

The program will be available online and in print in February and will also be available in French she said.

"If you're a new leader, if you're an employer or supervisor for the first time this could be a really great way to orient yourself to that new position," Kilfoil said.

More P.E.I. news