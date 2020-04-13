Islanders mobilizing to make masks for seniors' caregivers 'nothing short of amazing'

A group of Islanders has mobilized to make masks for P.E.I. caregivers in seniors' homes as a response to the growing challenge of accessing personal protective equipment (PPE) across the world.

The call to the Women's Institute came from P.E.I. Seniors Homes, which operates the Garden Home and Whisperwood Villa in Charlottetown and the Lady Slipper Villa in Summerside. They were familiar with the institute's historical reputation for helping out in times of war, like knitting mittens and socks for soldiers posted overseas, and wanted to know if they could help.

"We felt that the Women's Institute would have the ability to put a call for masks into action. They have a long history," said P.E.I. Seniors Homes CEO Jason Lee.

"People generally know about the war effort type of activities of the Women's Institute and sort of felt that this was a good fit. This was a modern-day version of what the Women's Institute has done in the past."

Founded in 1911, the P.E.I. Women's Institute has more than 70 branches with 1,000 members. Organizers said they're on track to fulfill their first request of 500 masks for Lee's group, and more after that.

"One of our concerns was to make sure that we had a standardized practice to take forward something that would be safe, something that would be able to stand the commercial settings that it would take to make this happen," said Ellen MacPhail, executive director of the P.E.I. Women's Institute.

"Some quick research has had to take place and that's how we came across Katie Beck's group."

'Hive work'

Katie Beck is the woman behind P.E.I. Mask+Aide, a Facebook group of volunteers devoted to making masks for health-care providers and vulnerable community members, as well as a partner on the institute's mask project.

The Women's Institute was provided with space to put together their mask kits for pickup. (Submitted by Ellen MacPhail)

Beck started the Facebook group as a hobby and outlet for those who wanted to be involved in the discussion around homemade masks as the global demand for PPE increased.

She designed the mask pattern after consulting with Health PEI and obtaining information from Health Canada, and thanks to a step-by-step guide that can be used by the most amateur sewer, the masks are being replicated in the hundreds by people across the province.

"There's kind of this need for you know group sourcing kind of hive work and we're really fortunate, between the Facebook group and Women's Institute, to have kind of the perfect marriage of desire," Beck said.

The masks are made out of 100 per cent cotton with elastic ear pieces and a metal nose piece of marine-grade stainless steel so it can be washed and reused. Beck said they also needed to be aware of what stock of materials they should and could access.

"These cloth masks are never to replace the proper PPE. This is always a worst-case scenario," she said.

'Islanders never fail to amaze me'

Currently, Lee said his facilities are not experiencing shortages of PPE and disposable masks, but making new orders to restock their current supply is proving to be a challenge.

Women's Institute member Kay Wall from New Annan, P.E.I. working on a large quantity of masks. (P.E.I. Women's Institute)

"To have that many people mobilized and working on a project is nothing short of amazing," he said.

"It's likely that in the days and weeks to come that we probably will have more orders so we're not going to cap it anywhere," said Beck.

"Any groups who feel that their clients or staff or patients could use them can contact us and we will do our level best to get what we need to who needs it."

The Women's Institute spent the weekend distributing kits to anyone who wanted to make masks in batches of 10 or 25. The kits included instructions and the nose and ear attachments so volunteers only needed to supply their own fabric.

MacPhail says between her members, Beck's group and word of mouth across the Island, the project has grown so much that they don't know how many Islanders are making masks, but they're very thankful to all contributors and suppliers.

"The first request was 500 and we're definitely on track for that," she said.

The masks will be dropped off on Wednesday and then given to the seniors' homes to be commercially washed. Lee said staff and caregivers will each receive two.

"Islanders never fail to amaze me in their efficiency and compassion for working towards these things," said Beck.

