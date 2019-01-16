P.E.I. Women's Institute collecting feminine hygiene products for those in need

The P.E.I. Women's Institute is once again calling on Islanders to donate money or feminine hygiene products to address the need for the items at P.E.I. food banks.

Since it began in 2015, the campaign has raised over $15,000 worth of product and donations, according to the institute.

Jacquie Laird, past president of the organization, says the need is greater than ever. Over 500 women, not including youth, are in monthly need of items like tampons, pads or menstruation cups for women's monthly cycles.

'What do they choose?'

"It's a hard decision for women because when it comes to the bottom line, what do they choose?" she said.

"If this is a way that we can help women who are going through a difficult time, why not be there for them?"

The campaign is called "Taking Care of Women's Business. Period." From Feb. 1-28, people can drop off donations at Murphy's Pharmacy locations across P.E.I., Main Street Pharmasave in Souris, and the institute's office at 40 Enman Crescent, in Charlottetown. Online donations can be made at URHM.org.

More P.E.I. news